South Africa

Mangaung police seek public's assistance in two kidnapping cases

Masiu left home with an unknown man pretending to be an investigation officer last week.

23 November 2023 - 09:50
Mangaung police request assistance in finding Lerato Masiu, 23, who was last seen when she left home at about 12.30pm on November 16.
Image: Supplied

The police in Mangaung Metro are seeking help from the public to find two victims in two separate kidnapping cases.

A case of kidnapping was opened at Kagisanong police station after Lerato Masiu, 23, was last seen by her mother at about 12.30pm on November 16.

According to police, she left home with an unknown man pretending to be an investigation officer.

A separate case of kidnapping was opened on October 30 after Lesego Mamello Motaung, 22. was reported missing by her aunt at Parkweg police station.

Mangaung police request assistance in finding Lesego Mamello Motaung, 22, who was reported missing at Parkweg police station.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson Lt Col Thabo Covane has warned people active on social media to avoid engaging with strangers. 

“Stalkers study personal information of victims such as location, frequent movements and residential addresses on social media networks. Anyone who can assist the police in locating Lesego Mamello Motaung and Lerato Masiu is requested to contact Col Msokoli Bolsiek at 082 466 8530 or Constable Tumo Godfrey Choane at 082 465 5945. Alternatively, information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

