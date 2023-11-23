×

South Africa

Hawks pursuing two more suspects for Phala Phala theft

23 November 2023 - 12:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm Phala Phala, from which millions was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The police are pursuing two more suspects in connection with the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, says Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. 

“As we are sitting here, we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country, which is why it has not been easy to get hold of them,” he said.

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the 2020 theft.

Lebeya was briefing the media on Hawks successes in the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

In the Phala Phala matter, siblings Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday. They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal. 

Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.

The matter was postponed to December 6 for further investigation and for David to submit a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

