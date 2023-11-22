Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.
The utility is expected to brief the committee on its annual report and financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year.
Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding at 2.31am on Wednesday “due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Eskom appears before parliamentary committee as stage 4 load-shedding bites
Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.
The utility is expected to brief the committee on its annual report and financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year.
Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding at 2.31am on Wednesday “due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned”.
TimesLIVE
Loss of unit at Medupi a concern that is receiving attention, says Ramokgopa
Truck driver arrested for selling heavy fuel oil meant for Eskom power supply
Eskom prepaid voucher scam case postponed to next year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos