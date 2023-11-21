Ngwenya was suspended from the ANC for five years in July 2021, after he publicly supported former president Jacob Zuma, who was due to begin his 15-month prison sentence for refusing to participate in the State Capture Inquiry.
'DD' Mabuza tries to woo former ANC-turned-EFF comrade back to the party
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former deputy president David Mabuza says he is "lonely" after the departure of former ANC chairperson for the Ehlanzeni region, Ngrayi Ngwenya, who has since joined the EFF.
Mabuza made the comments while addressing mourners at his nephew's funeral in Phola near Hazyview on Sunday.
Mabuza, who has shied away from the limelight since leaving office in March, expressed his gratitude at seeing his former ally among the mourners.
“Comrade Ngrayi, I’m lonely, I’m lonely without you. You know the investment I made in you is a lot. I hoped that in this difficult time, you will help me and not desert me. You are not deserting me but you are deserting your people. But I’m happy that you came today. There’s something in you that says you must be here because you know where we come from,” said Mabuza.
Ngwenya was the chairperson of Ehlanzeni region from 2009 to 2018, which coincided with Mabuza’s three terms as ANC Mpumalanga provincial chairperson.
