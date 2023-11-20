WATCH LIVE | EFF MPs’ hearing for storming stage at Sona in February

The hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 starts on Monday.
The hearing aims to establish if members of the party breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act when they stormed the stage on the day.
