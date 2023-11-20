×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sky-high number of reported child abuse cases only the tip of the iceberg

Not every case is reported or talked about

20 November 2023 - 15:13
Koena Mashale Journalist
Over 17,000 cases of child abuse and neglect have been reported
Over 17,000 cases of child abuse and neglect have been reported
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

Over 17,000 cases of child abuse and neglect have been reported by the state since February, with Western Cape having the highest number of cases.

This was revealed by “The State of the South African Child” report, which was released yesterday.

The report, which was conducted by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund in partnership with Deloitte Africa, focused on the challenges that children in SA experience. 

According to its findings, SA has high levels of violence against children (VAC).

“VAC occurs in numerous settings ranging from the home, schools, workplaces, communities, to via the internet in the form of cyber-bullying or online sexual abuse. Children are exposed to different forms of violence right through their childhood and even before birth through their mothers, through scenarios like intimate partner violence,” the report stated.

Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund CEO, Linda Ncube-Nkomo, said the numbers reflect a small portion of the challenges experienced by children in the country.

“The numbers in this report are dire to hear but these are the figures that are reported by people or the state and calculated ,we know there’s more beyond the numbers, not every case is reported or talked about, and those real numbers are really  devastating to think about,” said Ncube-Nkomo.

Woman in court days after newborn was found crying in church pit toilet

A Mpumalanga woman who was arrested just days after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a pit toilet at the weekend appeared in court on ...
News
1 month ago

Sisters granted correctional supervision pending trial over deaths of 5 children in Laudium shack fire

The family of five children who died in a shack fire after they were allegedly left alone at Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium in Pretoria ...
News
1 month ago

Sisters charged with children's fire deaths cannot afford R5k bail

Two sisters from the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, facing five counts of culpable homicide and child neglect were remanded on ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...