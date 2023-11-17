×

South Africa

‘No leaked matric exam papers’: department cautions against fake news

17 November 2023 - 10:34
The department of basic education said posts claiming some matric exam papers were leaked are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic.
Image: 123RF

The department of basic education has poured cold water on fake social media posts that suggest some matric examination question papers have been leaked. 

“The department wishes to reassure national senior certificate (NSC) candidates, their parents and guardians and members of the public that there have been no examination paper leaks nor an announcement about any rewrite of any papers whatsoever. The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has made no such announcement about any incident related to examinations,” said the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said the posts are fake, misleading and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic. 

He said examinations are proceeding well without any major incidents reported. 

“The social media posts are pure fabrication that are malicious. The department can confirm that week three of the NSC exams concludes today, and since the start of the examinations no serious irregularities have occurred. This implies the measures put in place to secure the examinations are working well thus far,” he said.

Mhlanga said a total of 136 of the 231 question papers have already been written and this Friday is day 15 of the 28 day examination period.

“We wish to thank all those involved in the examinations and we urge our pupils to continue to apply their minds with diligence to the important examinations and not to be distracted.”

TimesLIVE

