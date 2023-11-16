The South African Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning which may include flooding, heavy rain, strong wind and lightning for the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The weather service said inclement weather may cause damage to infrastructure, vehicles, homes and livestock.
The public has also been warned against travelling on roads and crossing bridges in low-lying areas as they may be susceptible to sinkholes.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said teams were being activated in the affected areas.
“We encourage members of the public to take safety precautions. Should there be a need, people should move to safer areas.”
Mgnadi said the department would also ensure community halls are open in case of emergencies arising from the weather.
Areas likely to be affected include Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele, Estcourt, Sobabili, Mpofana, Mooiriver, Mkhambathini, Richmond, uMngeni, Ray Nkonyeni, Umuziwabantu, Richmond, Giant's Castle, uMdoni and Ubuhlebezwe.
TimesLIVE
Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
