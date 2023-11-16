How 'kingpin' ran Eskom prepaid voucher scam

The alleged kingpin of the Eskom prepaid electricity voucher scam, who is unemployed and owns no business, received cash deposits totalling more than over R6.1m from unexplained income sources.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Maqala Mohapi, 43, of Fochville, west of Johannesburg, is the central figure who was in physical control of the master offline vending machine that can generate electricity credits and vouchers. He sent them to the rest of the group who would then send the numbers to the runners. They would then send the voucher numbers to customers.
Mohapi and his 13 co-accused, who are part of the alleged syndicate that defrauded Eskom of more than R36m in illicit prepaid vouchers, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.
They face charges ranging from theft, money laundering, corruption to the illegal possession of a semi-automatic firearm. The case against the accused has been postponed to June for a pre-trial conference.
Details of the syndicate’s activities dating back to 2011 have revealed how Mohapi used his “lieutenants” who would receive electricity meter numbers, then send the numbers to runners on the ground to pay him to generate electricity vouchers.
The state alleges that Mohapi stole the master offline vending machine from Eskom offices in Fochville.
His co-accused are Donald Rammusi, Victor Mdlalose, Joseph Mdlalose, Alfred Migal, Florence Mdlalose, Daniel Moleko, Xolani Dube, Thandi Theletsane, Lebohang Thabanyana, Mohapi Raymond Balfour, Tebello Theletsane, Papi Theletsane and Sebabatso Mbele.
PICS | How fake prepaid electricity vouchers accused splurged on the loot
According to the indictment, in December 2018 Rammusi deposited R59,800 into Mohapi’s bank account.
“Between May 28 2019 and February 1 2021 accused 4 [Joseph Mdlalose] made cash deposits of R498,680 into the bank account of accused 1 [Mohapi]...“The state further alleges that accused 1 [Mohapi] is the kingpin who is in unlawful possession of the master offline vending machine, which can generate electricity credits and vouchers that lawfully belong to Eskom.”
The state said between November 2011 and August 2021 the group received more than R36m,872,665,68 despite not running huge companies. “The state alleges this money is proceeds of illegal sale of electricity.”
On the day of the arrest of the Mdlaloses in June 2021, Victor Mdlalose allegedly offered the arresting officer from the Hawks R100,000 not to arrest him. He then called Joseph Mdlalose who brought the money in a plastic bag. The officer then arrested them both, alleges the state. The entire group was arrested the following month and were later released on bail.
At the time of Mohapi’s arrest police found R497,000 in cash at his home in Danie Theron Street. His house is in a modest suburb and is fitted with CCTV cameras at the gate. Last week he told Sowetan that he transferred the house’s ownership to his children and he doesn’t stay there anymore.
Two weeks ago the Assets Forfeiture Unit was granted a court order to seize all properties belonging to the accused. The assets included 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth more than R23m and R29m in cash. Mohapi’s other house in Sebokeng was also seized by the state.
According to the NPA, Mothelli Ben Theletsane, a former Eskom employee, was the mastermind behind the scam as he obtained intimate knowledge of the operations of various machines and had acquired technical expertise on credit dispensing units before he left the company. He died in 2017 and his wife Thandi took over the scheme with her three sons who were also arrested.
On the day of Mohapi and Rammusi’s arrest they were found with a 9mm pistol with an erased serial number.
