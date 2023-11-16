×

South Africa

Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop

By TimesLIVE - 16 November 2023 - 18:21
Police have opened inquests after three men died, apparently in a rockfall, in Driekop on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The bodies of suspected illegal miners believed to have been injured underground were found in Driekop, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Police were alerted about suspicious people coming from the mountains and pushing wheelbarrows. 

“They swiftly responded and on arrival, found three wheelbarrows abandoned next to the road towards the mountains. Each was carrying a critically injured person,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

The men were later certified dead.

Two of the dead were identified as Tagwireyi Matthew, 21, and Masukume Vongani, 38. The third deceased has not yet been identified.

“Preliminary investigations by police found that the deceased were allegedly injured by rocks while engaging in illegal mining activities at Mooihoek village.” 

TimesLIVE 

