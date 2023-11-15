×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Human Rights Commission interviews

By TimesLIVE - 15 November 2023 - 10:00

Parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee is interviewing potential candidates for vacancies in the Human Rights Commission.

TimesLIVE 

READER LETTER | Munongi must talk about both rights, responsibilities

So-called Dr Lucia Munongi (Sowetan, November 3) to me was hallucinating about human rights because nowhere in her article is anything about ...
Opinion
6 days ago

LUCIA MUNONGI | Both teachers, pupils must be educated about human rights

Human rights education was therefore declared compulsory in schools post-apartheid from as early as pre-school. This was necessitated by the need to ...
Opinion
1 week ago

SAHRC says Magor must pay restitution for her racist ‘kill blacks’ rant

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants the white woman who in a racist rant said black women must have their uteruses cut to pay R150,000 to an ...
News
1 week ago

READER LETTERS | We need laws that protect people

The governing party must devise a way that will allow the citizens of our country to participate in the amendment of certain clauses in our ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...