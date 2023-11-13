Courtesy: SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting
Meyiwa state witness says defence leaked police documents to accused
Officers deny assaulting two murder accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos