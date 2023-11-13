×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 13 November 2023 - 10:35

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the Bafana Bafana captain.

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
4 days ago

Meyiwa state witness says defence leaked police documents to accused

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has accused the defence of allegedly leaking confidential police documents to the accused.
4 days ago

Officers deny assaulting two murder accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial

“I have no experience with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. Ipid has not investigated me,” he said.
1 week ago

