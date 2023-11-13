×

WATCH LIVE | Judge Makhubele Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing

By TIMESLIVE - 13 November 2023 - 10:38

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Rosebank on Monday.

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been adjourned to May 8.
News
8 months ago

Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing against Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Wednesday heard that the state suffered no financial ...
News
8 months ago

Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele rendered herself unsuitable for her post by joining a ...
News
8 months ago

Watershed case for state capture, corruption

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) has set  aside three days starting on Tuesday to hear a watershed case against Judge Nana Makhubele, three years ...
News
8 months ago

