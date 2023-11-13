The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Rosebank on Monday.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judge Makhubele Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Rosebank on Monday.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.
TimesLIVE
Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May
Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office
Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair
Watershed case for state capture, corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos