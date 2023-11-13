×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘The accused are facing charges of fraud and corruption’

NPA will oppose bail application of officials who aided fake doctor

By Herman Moloi - 13 November 2023 - 20:34
Bogus doctor, Kingsley Chele.
Bogus doctor, Kingsley Chele.
Image: SUPPLIED

The NPA says it will oppose the bail application of twohome affairs department officials accused of aiding fake doctor Leeto Chele get an identity document. 

Lebogang Sunduzwayo and Mzamo Mbilini, who work at the Randfotein office of the department, were arrested on Thursday and are facing charges of fraud and corruption. Their arrest follows that of Charlotte Bens-Edward, also from the same office, who was nabbed earlier this month in connection with aiding Chele.

State prosecutor Madre Amorita Windvogel told magistrate Desiree Stigling at the Pretoria magistrate’s court that the accused were facing schedule 5 offence.

The accused are facing charges of fraud and corruption, they are home affairs officials and they used to issue fraudulent South African documents. They are linked to the case of Charlotte Bens-Edward and we would therefore be attaching the two and Chele. We will be opposing bail of the pair as well as of Chele, she said.

Bens-Edward was granted R500 bail on November 3.

The defence adv Olebogeng Motsemme for Sunduzwayo and Mbilini said it was not fair that the state intended to oppose the bail.

The profile of the accused has been attached to the docket and their addresses have been confirmed. It’s not fair that the state wants the bail application of my clients to be delayed while one of the accused in this matter is out on bail,” he said.

Chele is facing numerous charges of fraud as well as car theft and escaping from police custody.

In his previous court appearance, the state said it was in possession of two SA identity documents belonging to Chele.

Chele was arrested on October 2 for posing as a medical doctor who used his Facebook page to lure health workers to invest in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.

According to a police insider, he has allegedly taken more than R1.2m from his victims.

He has presented himself as a 17-year old, but a district surgeon test done about two weeks ago on him estimated him to be in his early 20s.

The matter was postponed to next week for bail application of Sunduzwayo and Mbilini, while Chele’s matter has been given the date of December 1.

Two Home Affairs officials nabbed for helping fake doctor

Police have arrested two more Home Affairs Department officials for allegedly aiding fake doctor Kingsley Leeto Chele to get an identity document.
News
2 days ago

NPA tightens case against bogus doctor Chele

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has told the Pretoria magistrate’s court that it intends adding more charges against the bogus doctor ...
News
1 week ago

Former home affairs official nabbed for issuing two IDs to bogus doctor

A former home affairs official has been arrested for allegedly issuing two identity documents to Kingsley Chele who is facing charges of fraud and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bogus doctors 'collude' with real medics – HPCSA

Some doctors in SA have been found to be colluding with unregistered fraudsters to run their medical practices.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...