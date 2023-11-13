A North West man who raped his 23-year-old niece on Christmas Eve in 2021 has been handed a life sentence.
The woman, who visited her grandmother for the holidays in Bodibe, was asleep when her 42-year-old uncle entered the house.
“After a short while she was awoken by the uncle who was on top of her. He overpowered her and raped her repeatedly,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Monday.
The man fled the scene and was arrested a year later on December 31 2022.
He pleaded not guilty in the Itsoseng regional court.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Itumeleng Boikanyo urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment because there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to do so.
Life term for man who raped niece who visited grandmother for holidays
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
