A third suspect arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of millions in foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm is appearing in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Friday.
He will appear with two other suspects.
The suspect is the brother of a domestic worker employed by the president at the time of the robbery in 2020.
WATCH LIVE | Phala Phala ‘farmgate’: suspects appear in court
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
