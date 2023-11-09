Domestic worker gunned down outside court 'was seeking justice'

Sicelubuhle Moyo, who was shot dead with her partner outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday was a very special human being who was fighting for justice.

This is according to her former employer who started getting to know her in 2017. The former employer from Midrand, who didn't want to be named for fear of being exposed and putting his family at risk, said Moyo was introduced to his family by their neighbour when they moved to the area.

He said at the time they were looking for a domestic worker and she initially worked once a week with them as a general worker but ended up spending most of her time with their children rather than being simply a domestic worker.

“She was an unbelievably lovely lady, unbelievably strong, unbelievably character-filled. It was an absolute pleasure to have her in our house and we trusted her implicitly with our children,” he said.

He said though she didn't work for a long time for them, he got to know her over the years and she was a very special human being.

He said the torture incident put her through hell.