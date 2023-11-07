WATCH LIVE | Suspects in Phala Phala farm theft appear in court
Two men are expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court in Limpopo today in connection with the theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in February 2020.
The two suspects arrested in connection with the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, are set to appear before the Bela Bela magistrate’s court today.
The Hawks said the duo, which was arrested on Sunday and Monday respectively, is facing charges of housebreaking and theft.
Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale told Sowetan on Monday that "the arrest of the third suspect is imminent."
