WATCH LIVE | Suspects in Phala Phala farm theft appear in court

The two suspects arrested in connection with the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, are set to appear before the Bela Bela magistrate’s court today.

The Hawks said the duo, which was arrested on Sunday and Monday respectively, is facing charges of housebreaking and theft.

Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale told Sowetan on Monday that "the arrest of the third suspect is imminent."

SowetanLIVE