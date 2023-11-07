×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Gordhan, Eskom management appear before Scopa

By TIMESLIVE - 07 November 2023 - 10:11

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom management are appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday.

This comes after the power utility released its financial results on October 31. The results showed Eskom posted a net loss of almost R24bn for the financial year ending March 2023, a massive jump from the R12bn reported in the previous financial year.

TimesLIVE

