×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution

By TimesLIVE - 07 November 2023 - 12:32
The Johannesburg Roads Agency says some roads in the city are flooded.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency says some roads in the city are flooded.
Image: JRA

With rain falling steadily across Johannesburg on Tuesday, flooding is affecting some roads.

The city's road agency has issued a traffic alert regarding flooding in:

  • Turf Club Road, Kenilworth;
  • Albertina Sisulu Road between Westlake Road and 4th Road, Florida 3; and
  • Mount Cook Street in Lenasia.

Motorists are urged to be cautious and patient, ensuring their safety and that of other road users, the agency said.

Accidents are being reported on roads across the city.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that there could be severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Joburg emergency services on high alert amid wet weather

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) are on high alert amid the wet weather conditions in Gauteng
News
9 hours ago

Heatwave to turn to cold front, light snow and rain this weekend

The South African Weather Service predicts temperatures will drastically drop from the weekend into early next week.
News
1 week ago

KZN’s heavy rains expected until Wednesday

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay alert as more rainfall is expected across the province until Wednesday, particularly in the northern ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN families evacuated as houses submerged after heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams continue to evacuate families and respond to infrastructure damages after a number of homes were submerged ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
Phala Phala court case