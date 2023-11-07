With rain falling steadily across Johannesburg on Tuesday, flooding is affecting some roads.
The city's road agency has issued a traffic alert regarding flooding in:
- Turf Club Road, Kenilworth;
- Albertina Sisulu Road between Westlake Road and 4th Road, Florida 3; and
- Mount Cook Street in Lenasia.
Motorists are urged to be cautious and patient, ensuring their safety and that of other road users, the agency said.
Accidents are being reported on roads across the city.
Joburg roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution
Image: JRA
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that there could be severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
