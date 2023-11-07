Nthiba Frans Seopa, the man who drove the Boks in three provinces during their trophy tour last week, said zigzagging the country travelling, covering 2,500km, is an experience he will hold dear for the rest of his life.
Seopa drove the Rugby World Cup champions in Gauteng on Thursday before heading out to Durban and East London at the weekend. Seopa and his colleague, Johannes Molekwa, drove the open air bus between the three provinces while the team flew.
“The experience was just amazing. I first got the chance to drive them in our busses back in 2019 when they had won the world cup but I didn't have a chance to interact with them then. This time around, I got to meet each of them and shake their hands and have brief conversations with them. They accommodated me so nicely and made sure all my needs were taken care of during the tours,” Seopa told Sowetan on Monday as they were driving back to Gauteng from East London.
Seopa and Molekwa are employees of Jozi Vibes Entertainment, which was hired to manage the trophy tour.
Seopa said he was made aware of the possibility of transporting the Springboks during the quarterfinals and was excited when he heard the news of his second shot to chill with the Boks.
"I was so excited. I was hoping that they would win because I really wanted to meet the Springboks again, especially the captain, Siya Kolisi,” he said.
Drivers happy on Boks trophy tour
Duo on drivers' seats as world champions travelled to SA
Image: Supplied
Joy as fans gather in streets to welcome World Champs
He also says that the road show made him and Molekwa realise how much South Africans love rugby.
“A moment that stood out for us during the tour was on Sunday in East London when fans almost broke the bus by blocking it. Even the police tried to protect the bus but the excitement was too much. This made us realise that everyone in the country loves rugby. Even small children were blocking the bus and did not want it to leave. I had to stand for three hours on a roadshow... to accommodate the fans. That is something I had never experienced before."
Another perk for driving the Boks around was getting to stay in the hotels that they were staying in, he says.
“I didn’t get to drive them in Cape Town because the city had their own transport for the Boks and didn’t require our bus service,” Seope said.
Jozi Vibes Entertainment CEO, Lawrence Mupanomunda, said the preparations to have the bus ready in time for the tour were not an easy task.
“We were contacted by SA Rugby two months ago and they asked us to provide the service of transporting the Springboks on their trophy tour should they win. They had used our services the last time [during the Boks' 2019 victory] as well," Mupanomunda explained.
Although the company could not start preparations for the tour before the final match that would determine the Springboks' win, they managed to overcome their challenges just in time for the trophy tour.
3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks
“One of our biggest challenge was to convert one of our main busses. Last time they needed a completely open roof bus and we didn't have one, so this time we had to specifically design that type of bus for the roadshow.
"Time was also another big challenge because they couldn't confirm until the Springboks won and they won on a Sunday night. So, we had to wait for payment to reflect and then move on to preparing the bus and the branding and printing in just a few days," Mupanomunda said.
He also says this was possible because of the team effort that was made by every staff member in the team of twelve.
"It was all hands on deck from everyone in the team and we had sleepless nights. We also have six drivers who played a big role in the success of the tour."
