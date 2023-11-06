×

South Africa

Two suspects arrested in connection to Phala Phala farm theft

Men to appear in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court

06 November 2023 - 17:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The Hawks have arrested two suspects in connection to the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where US dollars stuffed in a couch were stolen.

Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the pair, aged 39 and 30, will appear in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

She said they were arrested on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft.

“The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phala Phala farm break [incident] in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent,” Mogale said.

sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

