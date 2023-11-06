The Hawks have arrested two suspects in connection to the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where US dollars stuffed in a couch were stolen.
Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the pair, aged 39 and 30, will appear in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
She said they were arrested on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft.
“The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phala Phala farm break [incident] in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent,” Mogale said.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Two suspects arrested in connection to Phala Phala farm theft
Men to appear in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court
The Hawks have arrested two suspects in connection to the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where US dollars stuffed in a couch were stolen.
Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the pair, aged 39 and 30, will appear in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
She said they were arrested on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft.
“The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phala Phala farm break [incident] in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent,” Mogale said.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
SARB Phala Phala probe was limited to exchange control violations, Kganyago tells parliament
UDM threatens legal action over access to Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala report
READER LETTER | Forget about Phala Phala, focus on fixing the country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos