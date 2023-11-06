Scheme apologises for delays, blames 'processes'

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it is concerned that allowances are not paid to students and institutions on time.
Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana said it understands the critical importance of these funds to students and institutions.
“NSFAS apologises to all students who could not receive their allowances on time. The board is grateful to all institutions that provided students with food while the process of the payment of allowances is finalised.
“NSFAS is improving its data exchange processes with institutions to ensure seamless data integration and the registration of students onto new NSFAS direct payment systems.”
He said payments for some universities were withheld pending the finalisation of the reconciliation process, which is “very critical information to ensure that NSFAS disburses allowances correctly to the institutions for tuition and living allowances to students”.
He said NSFAS had successfully disbursed allowances to 143,423 beneficiaries at TVET colleges in October totalling R681m.
“To date, a total of 314,365 university students have received payments amounting to a sum of R511m.”
University of Venda has over 9,000 students who did not receive their allowances, said spokesperson Takalani Dzaga.
He said the institution had not received any information regarding the delay from the scheme.
“The university has reported the nonpayment to NSFAS and [we are] still waiting for a response. The university is in negotiation with the service provider for a temporary solution while we wait for NSFAS to resolve the matter. The university is in constant communication with NSFAS to find a solution,” said Dzaga.
University of Venda’s SRC secretary-general Ngelekanyo Maduwa said it wa trying to get donations but that it was difficult given the tough economy.
“We are talking to the community and some businesses to help out but it’s difficult because they can’t give us as much as we need and some can’t give at all. The economy has been bad for everyone.
“The last time we received donations was from students. Some students were able to give away some of their food like tin fish, but the number of students who need the food has grown and some of the businesses we spoke to said they could donate some things in the next few days ... so we look forward to that."
