One of three awaiting trial inmates who escaped from the Saselamani police detention facility through a roof in the early hours on Thursday has been rearrested.
Dumisani Respect Chauke, charged with two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, was rearrested on Sunday morning at Madonsi village in the Malamulele police precinct.
The search continues for burglary suspects Mikateko Ronald Chauke, 33, and Jimmy Matirhele, 32.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated.
“According to information received, officers on duty on Thursday at about 3.26am conducted hourly routine patrol duties when they heard an unusual noise from the cells. They discovered three inmates had escaped through the roof,” he said.
Anyone with information that can assist in rearresting the escapees is asked to contact the investigating cfficer, Det-Cap Nkhangweleni Tshilande at 072 728 1504, SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111,r report to the nearest police station or share anonymously on the MySAPS App.
Saselamani awaiting trial inmate escapee rearrested while search continues for remaining two
