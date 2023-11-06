×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Ramokgopa promises Eskom workers a ‘better Xmas’ if load-shedding eases

06 November 2023 - 16:32
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appeared to offer incentives to Eskom workers if the utility's generation capacity improves by the end of the year. File photo.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appeared to offer incentives to Eskom workers if the utility's generation capacity improves by the end of the year. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promised Eskom workers will enjoy a “better Christmas” if it improves generation capacity.

This despite the ailing utility posting a net loss after tax of R24bn, up from R12bn the previous year, and the government recently announcing planned cost-cutting. Also despite load-shedding alternating between stages 2 and 3 for most of last week after a nine-day reprieve.

Ramokgopa made this promise during an oversight visit to Arnot power station on Monday in a clip shared by Newzroom Afrika.

“If you continue the good work [and] the better the performance, the better the incentive. You'll see it in your pockets. Once you give us the kind of progress, the kind of improvement we want, you'll see your families will be happy and you're going to enjoy a better Christmas.

“Let us undermine load-shedding,” he said.

Eskom presented its annual results for the year ended March 31 last Tuesday. Acting CEO Calib Cassim said the utility had to implement load-shedding on 280 days during the year, compared with 65 days the previous year, according to BusinessLIVE.

Despite some of the R254bn in debt relief announced by the National Treasury in February starting to flow to the utility, its debt burden increased from R396bn in the 2022 financial year to R423bn in 2023.

The Treasury last month proposed drastic measures to trim the fat and curb wastage in government spending, warning of “unprecedented challenges” and raising a red flag over South Africa's deteriorating public finances. 

TimesLIVE

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm

Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday ...
News
1 day ago

Johannesburg to have 2-hour load-shedding cycles

City Power will do away with four-hour outages as it takes over load-shedding operations in most areas of Johannesburg previously managed by Eskom.
News
6 days ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | Treasury closes the tap on ailing SOEs

The National Treasury is not pulling any new rabbits out of its hat for cash-strapped state-owned entities for now, according to the 2023/2024 ...
News
5 days ago

Government to write off municipal Eskom debt

On application by municipality, the debt to Eskom up to 31 March 2023 will be written off over a three-year period, in equal annual tranches. This is ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...