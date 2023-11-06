Julius Malema was speaking to the party’s “ground forces” on Sunday. He said his party will constitute government in all provinces next year.
As political parties start campaigning for next year’s elections, Malema laid down the rules for his comrades. He said fighters must be clean and tolerant, must not wear party regalia at taverns and must not destroy property belonging to another party.
The EFF commanded 10.80% of votes in the 2019 national elections and received 6.35% in 2014.
The ANC garnered 57.50% in 2019. Its percentage of the vote has declined since 2009.
LISTEN | Julius Malema envisions ANC defeat as EFF gears up to govern nationally
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“The ANC faces defeat in the 2024 elections”, and if you believe the ruling party will survive the EFF’s leader says you need psychiatric observation.
Listen to EFF leader:
