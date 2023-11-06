×

South Africa

Gauteng health department intensifies malaria awareness campaign

Gauteng has recorded 10 malaria deaths out of 1,105 recorded cases

06 November 2023 - 20:22
The Gauteng department of health says people who notice any malaria symptoms after visiting a malaria prevalent area must visit their nearest clinic or doctor to get tested and treated for malaria, as delay in treatment can lead to death. File picture
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa

From January to September, more than a thousand malaria cases have been reported in Gauteng with 10 fatalities as a result of the life-threatening disease being spread to humans by mosquitoes in endemic areas. 

This was highlighted by the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) as it intensifies its awareness campaign on the curable and preventable disease.

According to GDoH spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, there were 1,105 malaria cases reported at hospitals in the province.

“The majority of people who were admitted and those who died as a result of the disease, had travelled to Mozambique, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola. These countries are known to be malaria endemic regions within Sadc.

“In South Africa, malaria-endemic provinces include Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal,” said Modiba. 

He said, however, non-endemic provinces like Gauteng still need to intensify awareness on how to prevent and manage the disease as many people who live in the province often visit these endemic regions, thus increasing the risk of malaria spreading. 

Malaria symptoms include fever, headache, general body aches and pains, general body weakness, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and flu.

Modiba said it was important that people who notice any of these symptoms after visiting a malaria prevalent area visit their nearest clinic or doctor to get tested and treated for malaria, as delay in treatment could lead to death. 

