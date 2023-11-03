×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | SANDF to go after man trending for 'sewing SA army uniform'

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 03 November 2023 - 16:33
A man is seen on a social media clip allegedly sewing SANDF camouflage cloth.
A man is seen on a social media clip allegedly sewing SANDF camouflage cloth.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned it will use its powers to arrest a man seen in a viral video on social media sewing what appears to be an army uniform.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed the man in the clip was not authorised to be in possession of the material.

The man is seen, speaking in a foreign language, sewing SANDF camouflage cloth with a South African flag on it. Other army material was seen next to him.

“[The] SANDF has noted with concern the video clip which has gone viral on social media. The person in the clip is not authorised to be in possession of defence force-patented material nor is he a representative of the SANDF.”

Dlamini said the army would use “its powers” to arrest the man. 

“Members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers of cloth materials, must not use, sell or repurpose SANDF material, including camouflage, unless registered and authorised to do so. It is a criminal offence to be in possession of SANDF material and those found in possession will be prosecuted.” 

TimesLIVE

SANDF recalls eight soldiers from Congo after allegations of 'sexual exploitation'

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has recalled eight of its soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to serious allegations ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating ...
News
3 weeks ago

SANDF announces board of inquiry into submarine tragedy, condemns 'insensitive' media reports

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will convene a board of inquiry to establish the circumstances around three navy divers' deaths last ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...