South Africa

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at 20th Agoa forum

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023 - 10:00

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address delegates at the 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The programme started with Ramaphosa touring the ‘made In Africa exhibition’. The Agoa Forum, hosted in South Africa between November 2 and 4, aims to provide eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US markets.

