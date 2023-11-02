Three foreigners were arrested for allegedly producing counterfeit passports in the historic town of Clanwilliam, about 200km north of Cape Town.
Police were tipped off about fake passports being made at a place known as Khayelitsha in the town. In the early hours of Wednesday the local crime prevention unit swooped on the address.
Three suspects aged 26, 28 and 30 were arrested.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “Members found the suspects forging passports at the identified address.
“The suspects were arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering. Police also confiscated equipment used in the commission of the offence.”
The case docket will be investigated by the commercial crime unit.
The trio will appear soon in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court.
Trio arrested for making counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam
Image: SAPS
