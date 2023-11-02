Godongwana said by 2025/26, it would exceed the R6-trillion mark.
“We now expect gross government debt to stabilise at 77% of GDP by 2025/26. This is higher than the level we forecast in February. Over the next three years, debt-service costs as a share of revenue will increase from 20.7% in 2023/24 to 22.1% in 2026/27.
“The cost, or interest of this debt, for next year alone, amounts to around R385.9bn. Over the MTEF [Medium Term Expenditure Framework], interest costs amount to R1.3-trillion.
“It is important, however, to point out that our debt levels and rising debt service costs are not problems in and of themselves,” Godongwana said.
Rossouw described the speech as a “shocker”, saying when this generation borrows money, “the next generation must pay the interest, so we are borrowing from our children”.
“We keep on paying more for any money that we borrow and unfortunately, we are going to continue borrowing large amounts of money over three years of the [medium-term budget].”
Rossouw said the country would continue to stay in the low growth trap and would need to spend accordingly.
“I think we should give the country to the Springboks to run they are better than this government,” he said.
Government borrows more money to make ends meet – economist
‘Debt revenue ratio is already over 20%’
An economist says SA is cash-strapped and will have to keep borrowing money to make ends meet.
This comes after finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday that domestically, SA forecast a 0.8% growth in real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, which was a 0.1% point lower than the growth projection at the time of budget.
He said since February, there had been a decline in global commodity prices that granted the country substantial revenue last year, and elevated inflation and the rand depreciation, had materialised.
“As a result, our public finances are significantly weaker,” Godongwana said.
Prof Jannie Rossouw from Wits Business School said this was because the country continued to borrow a lot of money and continued to pay huge interest.
Rossouw said the country was under “dire strain” and could not continue as if the economy was growing.
Godongwana said the rising annual budget deficits had reached an extent where the government would borrow an average of R553bn per year over the medium term.
He said as a result, gross debt would rise from R4.8-trillion in 2023/24 to R5.2-trillion in the next financial year.
Government to write off municipal Eskom debt
MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025
Economist Dr Azar Jammine agrees that it has become more expensive for the government to borrow money.
“The government never goes broke, it just becomes more expensive for it to borrow the money,” he said.
He said the debt revenue ratio was already more than 20%, which meant that more than R1 in every R5 that the government collects in tax revenue goes to paying interest on debt, and it doesn’t go to education or healthcare.
He said the more the government paid on interest, the less they had to spend on anything else.
Jammine said the biggest relief from Godongwana’s budget was that he did not cut back on expenditure massively, and kept the social relief for distress grant.
“He basically did what I had expected him to do. He came with an even smaller budget deficit than I had anticipated,” he said.
MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025
