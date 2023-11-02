×

South Africa

Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business

By TimesLIVE - 02 November 2023 - 11:35
The winner plans to invest a portion of his winnings in property and embark on an entrepreneurial journey by starting his own business in the field of emergency healthcare services. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Cape Town man who has scooped R21m in the national lottery wants to start his own business in the field of emergency healthcare services.

He also intends investing in property and donating to charity, says lottery operator Ithuba.

He won R21,356,279.20 in the Lotto Plus 1 Draw 2381 held on October 28.

Commenting on his pledge to give back by making generous donations to various charities, Ithuba said: “This act of kindness reflects the spirit of ubuntu and the positive impact the national lottery continues to have on winners and communities alike.”

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, said: “We are overjoyed for the latest Lotto Plus 1 winner. His story is one of resilience and hope. It’s a powerful reminder that dreams do come true. 

“We are proud to have played a role in this life-changing moment and are excited to see the winner’s plans unfold, positively impacting his life and those around him.”

TimesLIVE

