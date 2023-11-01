Remember Braamfontein cop shooting: officer arrested for murder

Police officer Bongimpilo Nzuzu Bengu, who allegedly killed JMPD officer Sibusiso Zikalala after a fight outside a nightclub in June, has been released on R5,000 bail.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said 28-year-old Bengu was arrested by its investigators on Tuesday morning. He appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court where he faced charges of murder.
Zikalala was shot and killed allegedly by Bengu after an altercation outside a nightclub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The incident was caught on video where the two men can be seen having an altercation.
In the video, Zikalala can be seen brandishing a gun and threatening to assault Bengu who is in a vehicle. Zikalala is then seen pulling Bengu out of the car and as the altercation continues, several gunshots can be heard.
Zikalala then falls to the ground.
Speaking to Sowetan, Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that the court proceedings were remanded to January 25 next year for further investigation.
Image: Supplied
