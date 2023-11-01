“Kholeka is arriving with a cloud of Phala Phala over her head, we need to investigate that matter” said Maimane.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he doesn't have confidence in Gcaleka, while ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said she had not “demonstrated a sound understanding of law”.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse executive director of accountability Stefanie Fick said Gcaleka would have to wipe out the trust deficit at the public protector's office.
RISE Mzansi's head of internal democracy Boitumelo Mpakanyane said Gcaleka should do her job without fear or favour. “We will give the newly appointed public protector time and space to stamp her brand on the institution and we will support her work for as long as it adheres to the prescripts of Chapter 9 bodies of being 'independent and subject only to the constitution and the law',” said Mpakanyane.
The National Assembly last month supported Gcaleka’s appointment.
She has held the deputy public protector position since January 2020 and has acted as public protector since Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022. Mkhwebane was impeached in September.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | 'We need a public protector, not a president's protector': political parties on Gcaleka's appointment
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as South Africa's fifth public protector.
After the Presidency's announcement on Wednesday, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said the country needs a “public protector, not a president's protector”.
“Kholeka is arriving with a cloud of Phala Phala over her head, we need to investigate that matter” said Maimane.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he doesn't have confidence in Gcaleka, while ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said she had not “demonstrated a sound understanding of law”.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse executive director of accountability Stefanie Fick said Gcaleka would have to wipe out the trust deficit at the public protector's office.
RISE Mzansi's head of internal democracy Boitumelo Mpakanyane said Gcaleka should do her job without fear or favour. “We will give the newly appointed public protector time and space to stamp her brand on the institution and we will support her work for as long as it adheres to the prescripts of Chapter 9 bodies of being 'independent and subject only to the constitution and the law',” said Mpakanyane.
The National Assembly last month supported Gcaleka’s appointment.
She has held the deputy public protector position since January 2020 and has acted as public protector since Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022. Mkhwebane was impeached in September.
TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector
Hammanskraal not receiving clean water due to partially functional and dysfunctional state, PP report finds
READER LETTER | Glynnis attack on Gcaleka harms women’s rights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos