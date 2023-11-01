Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi resigned.
“He resigned yesterday [Tuesday],” said Hill-Lewis before directing queries to the council speakers’ office.
“Police raided my office in March and now it’s November,” Booi told TimesLIVE.
“There is no charge against me, I cannot sit and idle. I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities. I remain a DA member. I will put more effort into my farming activities, do other projects at my disposal.
“I’ve had a great time as a councillor, I love the communities I served. I have a great respect and high regard for the people I worked with.
“I’ve achieved a 99.3% delivery target at human settlements in the city, something unprecedented. I met all my set targets and no funds were returned to Treasury during my tenure because of non-delivery.”
'I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities': CT councillor Malusi Booi on his resignation
Image: City of Cape Town.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi resigned.
“He resigned yesterday [Tuesday],” said Hill-Lewis before directing queries to the council speakers’ office.
“Police raided my office in March and now it’s November,” Booi told TimesLIVE.
“There is no charge against me, I cannot sit and idle. I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities. I remain a DA member. I will put more effort into my farming activities, do other projects at my disposal.
“I’ve had a great time as a councillor, I love the communities I served. I have a great respect and high regard for the people I worked with.
“I’ve achieved a 99.3% delivery target at human settlements in the city, something unprecedented. I met all my set targets and no funds were returned to Treasury during my tenure because of non-delivery.”
Expansion of homeless shelter in Cape Town aims to ease CBD pressure
In March, TimesLIVE reported Booi was placed on suspension after a police search and seizure operation at City of Cape Town offices. Booi's office was among those targeted by detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit.
At the time Hill-Lewis said: “The SAPS informed me the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption and further details cannot be disclosed.
“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements.
“I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”
TimesLIVE
DA probes councillor for 'misrepresenting qualifications'
Detectives pursue gunmen who killed three, injured fourth person in Cape Town
Khayelitsha fire kills one, destroys 100 homes overnight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos