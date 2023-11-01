×

South Africa

German hiker rescued by helicopter after fall on Lion's Head

By TIMESLIVE - 01 November 2023 - 11:24
The injured hiker was hoisted aboard a helicopter and flown to safety.
Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR)

A German hiker was rescued by helicopter after falling from a steep section of Lion’s Head in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

The 35-year-old man was climbing with a group when he “suddenly fell from a steep section above the last pine tree”, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR). 

“According to bystanders, he fell about 10 metres and rolled into a fence that stopped him tumbling further.” 

Two visiting doctors from the US and their guide stopped to help the injured man and called for help. 

A rescue team flew to the scene aboard the Western Cape health and wellness department's EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter and were winched to the patient, who was treated, placed on a stretcher and winched up to the helicopter. He was flown to a nearby landing zone and taken to hospital by ambulance. 

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “As the weather improves and we move closer to summer, we traditionally see an increase in the number of call-outs.  

“The more popular trails, including Lion’s Head, can be incredibly busy this time of the year and we ask everyone to be careful. Be patient, avoid overtaking and keep to the trail.” 

