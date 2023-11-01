A 60-year-old teacher in Polokwane has been scammed of more than R800,000 of her pension money in an alleged dating scam.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has warned women about the rapid increase in dating scam incidents in Limpopo.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said according to the teacher who was employed by the Limpopo education department, , she met the suspect at a shopping complex in Polokwane at the beginning of the year.
“The suspect allegedly proposed love to the victim, who was due for retirement at the age of 60 in June this year. The victim alleged that while waiting for her pension payout in September, she visited the suspect at his rented house in Ivy Park,” said Maluleke.
She alleged she was taken to a room in the house by the suspect so t she could be introduced to ancestors.
“While inside the room, the victim alleged she heard a voice telling her she had been suffering for a very long time, but her suffering was over as there was R3.8m waiting for her,” he said.
60-year-old teacher swindled of pension money in dating scam
Image: 123RF
A 60-year-old teacher in Polokwane has been scammed of more than R800,000 of her pension money in an alleged dating scam.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has warned women about the rapid increase in dating scam incidents in Limpopo.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said according to the teacher who was employed by the Limpopo education department, , she met the suspect at a shopping complex in Polokwane at the beginning of the year.
“The suspect allegedly proposed love to the victim, who was due for retirement at the age of 60 in June this year. The victim alleged that while waiting for her pension payout in September, she visited the suspect at his rented house in Ivy Park,” said Maluleke.
She alleged she was taken to a room in the house by the suspect so t she could be introduced to ancestors.
“While inside the room, the victim alleged she heard a voice telling her she had been suffering for a very long time, but her suffering was over as there was R3.8m waiting for her,” he said.
Sassa admin clerks 'skimming cash from fake disability grants' arrested
Maluleke said the woman alleged the suspect kept asking her to redeem her R3.8m.
She paid R800,000 to the suspect but became suspicious.
The teacher went back to his home, only to find no-one was there.
“When she inquired with neighbours about his whereabouts, they told her the suspect came with a moving truck, took his stuff and left,” said Maluleke.
He said many dating scam frauds are reported to the Hawks. He advised potential victims, particularly well-off single and widowed women, to be careful.
Maluleke said scammers target:
TimesLIVE
Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000
Man who defrauded Sars of R6.6m in VAT scam to spend 12 years in jail
Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos