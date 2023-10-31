×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TIMESLIVE - 31 October 2023 - 10:25

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand at the trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

TimesLIVE

Officer who collected evidence after Meyiwa killed criticised for being inexperienced

The defence for the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa ...
News
6 days ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
1 week ago

Meyiwa witnesses recalled to the stand

Two state witnesses, who obtained confessions allegedly made by two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, will be recalled to the stand.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival