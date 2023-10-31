“I have no experience with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. Ipid has not investigated me,” he said.
He further agreed with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that the accused person had a right to report any abuse that he suffered under another police officer.
Mngomezulu said his client [Ntanzi] would open a case against the officers who had assaulted him.
Meyiwa was killed nine years ago during an alleged house robbery at his girlfriend home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
The other accused are Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.
The group is charged with murder, robbery and being in possession of an illegal firearm in relation to the murder of the soccer star.
Officer Craig Liesering with 15 years of experience said: “I can confirm, My Lord, that I didn’t assault the accused and did not witness any assault that the accused says he suffered and My Lord, I want to confirm that the accused is not telling the truth to his lawyers,” said Liesering.
The court has priviously heard that Wendel and Liesering took Ntanzi to Boksburg from the Pretoria North police station and then to the Boksburg magistrate’s court.
It further heard that Ntanzi was taken to magistrate Vivian Cronje who testified that she took took his confession statement, which she said was done freely and voluntarily.
Cronje also recorded the alleged confession without Ntanzi’s consent.
The court about two weeks ago declined to allow the state to submit the recording as evidence to be used in the trial within a trial.
Another state witness Jabulani Buthelezi, also a metro cop, who apprehended Sibiya said the accused did not resist arrest.
Officers deny assaulting two murder accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Defence lawyer says police and metro cops assaulted, choked, tortured Bongani Ntanzi
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Two members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department have denied torturing and assaulting one of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder accused, Bongani Ntanzi.
Ntanzi was arrested on June 16 2020, and only charged on June 19 for possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The state has told the court that Ntanzi confessed to killing the soccer star.
It further said he also confessed on June 24.
The Pretoria high court is still hearing a trial within a trial on the admissibility of the alleged confessions by Ntanzi and his co- accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.
Last week, Ntanzi through his legal representative Adv Thulani Mngomezulu claimed that police and metro cops assaulted, choked, tortured him in the presence of investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda and coerced him to attach his fingerprint to a pre-written confession.
Ekurhuleni metro cop constable Wendel Jonathan on Tuesday told the court that he had not at any point assaulted Ntanzi.
“I have no experience with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. Ipid has not investigated me,” he said.
He further agreed with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that the accused person had a right to report any abuse that he suffered under another police officer.
Mngomezulu said his client [Ntanzi] would open a case against the officers who had assaulted him.
Meyiwa was killed nine years ago during an alleged house robbery at his girlfriend home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
The other accused are Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.
The group is charged with murder, robbery and being in possession of an illegal firearm in relation to the murder of the soccer star.
Officer Craig Liesering with 15 years of experience said: “I can confirm, My Lord, that I didn’t assault the accused and did not witness any assault that the accused says he suffered and My Lord, I want to confirm that the accused is not telling the truth to his lawyers,” said Liesering.
The court has priviously heard that Wendel and Liesering took Ntanzi to Boksburg from the Pretoria North police station and then to the Boksburg magistrate’s court.
It further heard that Ntanzi was taken to magistrate Vivian Cronje who testified that she took took his confession statement, which she said was done freely and voluntarily.
Cronje also recorded the alleged confession without Ntanzi’s consent.
The court about two weeks ago declined to allow the state to submit the recording as evidence to be used in the trial within a trial.
Another state witness Jabulani Buthelezi, also a metro cop, who apprehended Sibiya said the accused did not resist arrest.
“I informed him that we are looking for him pertaining the issue that was on the warrant of arrest and then I asked for his ID and he said his ID was at a place where he stays and that it is not far.
“I then informed him of his rights, which include that he has a right to have legal representation,” he said.
He did not specify what the warrant of arrest was in connection with.
Buthelezi also told the court that while they were at Sibiya’s in Tembisa, on the East Rand, they discovered one magazine and live ammunition of a 9mm pistol and asked him if he has licence and he said he said no.
He said another case was opened against him.
Mngomezulu asked the court for an adjournment until today, saying he was only given Buthelezi’s evidence yesterday morning and he would need to consult Sibiya on it.
