×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four suspects 'terrorising community' in Inanda killed in shoot-out with police

31 October 2023 - 08:34
The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner has praised police officers for their determination and bravery after four suspects who were believed to have been terrorising the community at Inanda were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on Monday evening.
The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner has praised police officers for their determination and bravery after four suspects who were believed to have been terrorising the community at Inanda were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on Monday evening.
Image: Supplied

Four suspects believed to have been terrorising the Inanda community northwest of Durban were fatally wounded in a gun battle with police on Monday evening.

A member of the national intervention unit was shot in the leg and is in a stable condition in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised police officers for their determination and bravery.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a team comprising various police disciplines, private security, the national intervention unit and the Hawks conducted an operation at 11pm after intelligence led them to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda.

Naicker said as police officers approached the house, they met with gunfire.

“A member of the national intervention unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. After a heated gun battle four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession,” he said.

He said a manhunt continues for more suspects.

Mkhwanazi commended the police officers for remaining composed during the gun battle which lasted for about half an hour. 

“We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda. It is obvious they are hell-bent on taking down police officers and will not submit themselves to face the might of the law,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Mob justice leaves wounds that never heal

In our frustrations with the failures of the criminal justice system, we must be careful about celebrating vigilante justice. We’re normalising the ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Vigilante attacks after chief is killed trouble police's investigation

The death of a chief in the North West has led to a spate of arson attacks, prompting a call from police to help them solve the case instead of ...
News
2 months ago

Sasria doccie captures July riots and aftermath

A documentary tracing the debilitating aftermath of the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July two years ago has been launched.
News
3 months ago

SOWETAN | Diepsloot more than a policing issue

When police minister Bheki Cele visited Diepsloot in April last year, he was clear that one of the markers of the success of his interventions in ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival