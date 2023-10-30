Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a park in Sandton at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the death were unknown pending further police investigations.
“The police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a female body dumped at the side of a jogging path in George Lea Park in Parkmore,” she said.
The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered by a passer-by on Sunday, she added.
The MyRun Sandton Sports Club said on its Facebook page on Sunday: “We regret to confirm that there was an incident during MyRun this morning in George Lea Park. Unfortunately, no further information can be shared at this point due to an ongoing investigation. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this regard, more communication will be sent out in due course.”
Woman found murdered in Sandton park
Image: Gareth Wilson
Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a park in Sandton at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the death were unknown pending further police investigations.
“The police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a female body dumped at the side of a jogging path in George Lea Park in Parkmore,” she said.
The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered by a passer-by on Sunday, she added.
The MyRun Sandton Sports Club said on its Facebook page on Sunday: “We regret to confirm that there was an incident during MyRun this morning in George Lea Park. Unfortunately, no further information can be shared at this point due to an ongoing investigation. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this regard, more communication will be sent out in due course.”
Security oversight manager for Parkmore Community Association (PCA) Lori Klein said she could not divulge any details as the incident was under police investigation. She said there were many upsetting rumours and allegations being made.
TimesLIVE
Knysna 'panga murderer' to apply for bail
Police launch manhunt for suspect linked to municipal worker’s murder
‘A part of me died on the day,’ says mom of taxi boss killed by two hitmen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos