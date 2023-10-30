Search for trafficking suspect after 23 'illegal' Somalians discovered near Tzaneen

Police in Modjadjiskloof in the Mopani district in Limpopo are investigating alleged human trafficking after they discovered 23 Somali national suspects in a minibus travelling on the R81.
A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for human trafficking, two men aged 33 and 47 for alleged money laundering, and 23 male foreign national suspects for contravention of the Immigration Act.
According to police the arrests were effected on Sunday at Mooketsi outside Tzaneen.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police received an alert from two taxi associations about a minibus travelling on the R81 in a southern direction carrying 25 occupants.
“On arrival at the crime scene, they discovered a South African driver and his 28-year-old South African accomplice, with 23 Somalia national suspects. A Volkswagen Golf stopped.
“The driver of the minibus boarded the Golf and it sped from the scene,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba said police discovered 64 cross-border permits in the minibus.
“It is reported another two male suspects aged 33 and 47 came to the Modjadjiskloof police station while driving a Toyota Hilux double cab, and demanded the 28-year-old male suspect be released. They said he was given a lift to Brits in North West in a minibus,” said Mashaba.
He said police became suspicious of the vehicle. When they searched it they allegedly discovered R415,820 in cash hidden under a seat.
Mashaba said police sought intervention from the departments of home affairs and social development to process cases of contravention of the Immigration Act involving minor suspects.
“Investigations in the cases of human trafficking, money laundering and contravention of the Immigration Act are under way. Police have activated a manhunt for the suspect responsible for human trafficking who fled the scene in a Volkswagen Golf,” Mashaba said.
Police have called on anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect to contact law enforcement.
Mashaba said the trio are expected to appear before Bolobedu magistrate's court on Tuesday.
