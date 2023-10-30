×

Gauteng has most part-time pupils writing matric exams

30 October 2023 - 11:35
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane brief the media on Monday.
Image: Supplied/GDE

The Gauteng department of education has more part-time pupils writing matric exams this year compared to other provinces.  

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the number of part-time candidates in the province was encouraging.  

“I am happy to see in Gauteng they have a bigger number of part-time pupils, which shows when young people migrate to Gauteng, as they look for jobs they also look to improve their education.”

Motshekga and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane conducted an oversight visit at Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation in Kempton Park on Monday to monitor the start of this year’s national senior certificate exams.  

A total of 191,181 candidates in Gauteng will write this year’s exams. There are 132,561 full-time candidates and 58,620 part-time candidates. 

The minister and the MEC encouraged pupils to perform at their best. 

“If you have survived this far, just make it worth it.”  

Chiloane said logistically everything was going according to plan.

“We have not heard of any glitches. Everything is going according to plan, the pupils are ready. We prepare them very well,” he said.  

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said there were no reported issues as far as the first paper was concerned. 

