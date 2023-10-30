×

South Africa

DA probes councillor for 'misrepresenting qualifications'

30 October 2023 - 14:02
DA Cape Town PR councillor Abdulkader Elyas with DA leader John Steenhuisen
Image: facebook.com/abdulkaderagenth.elyas/

The DA says it's probing one of its Cape Town PR councillor Abdulkader Elyas following allegations that he misrepresented his academic qualifications.

Elyas describes himself as a student at the University of Cape Town’s medical school and commerce faculty on his LinkedIn profile.

Elyas also lists a bachelor of business science in actuarial science, stating that he had studied between 2015 and 2018.

He also claimed to have done a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery, from 2013 until 2018. He names the University of Cape Town as an academic institution from which he had obtained the qualifications.

“The DA has launched an internal investigation into the allegations made against councillor Elyas,” said DA spokersperson Richard Newton.

“This investigation will follow all the party’s processes and procedures. The DA will not speculate on these allegations and will be guided by the outcomes of the investigation,” said Newton.

Newton was unable to say whether Elyas had misrepresented the qualifications to the party or they merely appeared on his social media account profile.

“That will be addressed in the investigation,” said Newton.

Elyas had not responded to Sowetan questions by the time of publication.

sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za

