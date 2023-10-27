×

South Africa

Traditional healer killed in police shootout, three arrested for Inanda mass shooting

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2023 - 13:50
The house in Amaoti, Inanda where five men were killed on Wednesday.
Image: Reaction Unit

A 60-year-old traditional healer, allegedly linked to three suspects arrested in connection with a multiple shooting in Inanda, has died after a shootout with police on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Inanda detectives who found the bodies of five men in a RDP house in Amaoti on Wednesday followed leads which led them to a KwaMashu clinic on Thursday. 

“Information led the team to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire. During a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects was fatally wounded,” said Naicker

The man was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition.

Naicker said the arrested suspects, who are between 19 and 28 years old, are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

