×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2023 - 11:00

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Meyiwa accused’s lawyer argues rights were violated

The defence in slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa murder trial insists accused Bongani Ntanzi’s constitutional rights were infringed when magistrate ...
News
3 days ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
3 days ago

Meyiwa witnesses recalled to the stand

Two state witnesses, who obtained confessions allegedly made by two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, will be recalled to the stand.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...