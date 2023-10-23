A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.
Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
TimesLIVE
Passenger dies in airport lounge
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.
Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town International Airport runway closure grounds 600 passengers
UPDATE | Flights resume at Cape Town International Airport after runway fuel spillage
Outage at Cape Town International Airport causes check-in delays
Eswatini police commissioner dies at OR Tambo International Airport while returning from Angola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos