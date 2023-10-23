×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Passenger dies in airport lounge

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2023 - 11:36
The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George. File image
The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George. File image
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.

Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. 

TimesLIVE

Cape Town International Airport runway closure grounds 600 passengers

Cape Town International Airport’s main runway remained temporarily closed early on Friday due to a hydraulic fuel spill on the tarmac which has ...
News
1 week ago

UPDATE | Flights resume at Cape Town International Airport after runway fuel spillage

Flights resumed at Cape Town International Airport on Friday after a fuel spillage on the airport's main runway disrupted operations on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Outage at Cape Town International Airport causes check-in delays

A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
News
2 weeks ago

Eswatini police commissioner dies at OR Tambo International Airport while returning from Angola

Eswatini police commissioner William Dlamini died at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday while returning from the 26th Interpol African ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...