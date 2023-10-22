Two people died in a fire that destroyed several shacks in Selby, Johannesburg emergency services said on Sunday.
The blaze occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Eloff extension.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said more than 70 people comprising 36 families had been displaced.
On arrival, the crews found about 30 shacks alight and immediately started with the search and recovery of the occupants.
Radebe-Kgiba said it took more than two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.
“Two people were found dead and one was treated on scene for smoke inhalation,” she said.
Radebe-Kgiba said disaster management has assisted with temporary accommodation, though most families have started to rebuild their homes.
She said preliminary investigations could not determine what caused the fire.
TimesLIVE
Two die as informal settlement goes up in flames in Selby, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Two people died in a fire that destroyed several shacks in Selby, Johannesburg emergency services said on Sunday.
The blaze occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Eloff extension.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said more than 70 people comprising 36 families had been displaced.
On arrival, the crews found about 30 shacks alight and immediately started with the search and recovery of the occupants.
Radebe-Kgiba said it took more than two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.
“Two people were found dead and one was treated on scene for smoke inhalation,” she said.
Radebe-Kgiba said disaster management has assisted with temporary accommodation, though most families have started to rebuild their homes.
She said preliminary investigations could not determine what caused the fire.
TimesLIVE
Sisters granted correctional supervision pending trial over deaths of 5 children in Laudium shack fire
Ekurhuleni yet to act against negligent senior manager
Tshwane seeks to move displaced Cemetery View residents to Mamelodi hall, residents 'refuse to go'
Tshwane provides relief services after shack fires claim three lives and leave thousands displaced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos