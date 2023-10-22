×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom

22 October 2023 - 14:06
The power utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility said stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom on Sunday announced its customers will enjoy yet another full day of electricity.

The power utility on Thursday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for three days but this has since been extended to Tuesday afternoon.

It attributed this to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovering.

Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended from 5am till 4pm, when stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday. 

The pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

The power utility's breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity.

“Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it said.

TimesLIVE

'I'm leaving Eskom slightly more stable' — Mpho Makwana

Outgoing Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana, who leaves at the end of October, says he's leaving the power utility more stable.
News
1 day ago

DIY token recoding will help Eskom roll out its prepaid meter switchover before software licence lapses

Eskom is confident it will meet the November 24 2024 deadline to have its more than six million meters recoded in the key revision number rollover ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...