Ramaphosa calls on world leaders to 'stand on the side of peace' in Middle East conflict

The only way to bring about peace in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the fulfilment of the legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people to human rights, dignity and statehood.
This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Cairo Peace Summit taking place in Egypt on Saturday where world leaders gathered to discuss the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
“As the international community we must call for a ceasefire to find a sustainable solution to this conflict and stand on the side of peace, justice and human rights and end the human suffering that continues to unfold in Gaza right now.
“We believe that peace is the only option to bring about peace between Israel and Palestine. To achieve this, steps must be taken now. We therefore call on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to either of the sides to the conflict,” said Ramaphosa.
About 31 countries, three international organisations and UN secretary-general António Guterres met to discuss the war in Gaza, which started about two weeks ago. This week the bombing of a hospital and a church left scores of people dead, many displaced and desperate for humanitarian aid.
At the summit leaders are calling for a ceasefire and seeking a resolution for the long-standing conflict in terms of the two-state solution.
Ramaphosa told his counterparts, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who is chairing the sitting, that fulfilling the wishes of the Palestinians was in line with the decisions taken by the UN that guarantee statehood for both Israel and Palestine based on the 1967 borders.
He told leaders that they gathered united by their deep concern at the unprecedented conflict that has engulfed Gaza and Israel and “our distress at the depth and extent of human suffering”.
“As South Africa, we hold the firm view that the attack on civilians in Israel, the ongoing siege of Gaza and the decision to forcibly move the people of Gaza, together with the indiscriminate use of force through bombing, are violations of international law. More than that, these acts are an affront to our common humanity.
“We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, the lifting of the siege of Gaza, opening of humanitarian corridors and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid on the required scale to the people of Gaza. We also call for a UN-led negotiation process towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
He said the international community had a responsibility and duty to support peace and create favourable conditions for negotiation and dialogue.
“As South Africans we can relate to what is happening to Palestinians. Our people waged a brave and courageous struggle to achieve their freedom and were subjected to untold suffering just like the Palestinians are going through, but we had courageous leaders who were able to set aside their difference, sought peace and were able to bring the abhorrent system of apartheid to an end.”
South Africa believed a negotiated settlement was the only option to bring about peace between Israel and Palestine, he said.
“We are concerned that the response of the Israeli government to the attack on its citizens will further deepen a conflict that has engulfed the region for many decades and will make the attainment of a just and lasting peace even more difficult. We are also concerned that this conflict can spread to include other countries in the region. This must be avoided at all costs.”
He said only through a negotiated settlement supported by the international community can the people of Israel achieve the security they seek and the people of Palestine realise the freedom they deserve.
